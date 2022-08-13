Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253,519 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $30,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSTA stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 41,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,251. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95.

