Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.58 billion-$3.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.82.

NYSE FIS traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,494,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,230. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $135.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.39.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,441,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,082,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,554,000 after buying an additional 102,397 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,166,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,538,000 after buying an additional 134,943 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,975,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,383,000 after acquiring an additional 280,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,550,000 after acquiring an additional 149,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

