Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Update

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 875,600 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 696,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRRPF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

FRRPF stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

