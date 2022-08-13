Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 214,191 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,191 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 45.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 73,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 81,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,165,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 50,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.98 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.