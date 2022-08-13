Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,770 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Western Union by 99.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $16.69 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

