Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 181.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,245 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 168,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

MAV stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Increases Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.