Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,274,000 after acquiring an additional 95,435 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after acquiring an additional 720,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $123.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.79. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.08.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

