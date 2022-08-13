Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.10% of BRP Group worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,622,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BRP Group

In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin purchased 12,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $274,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,789.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRP Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

Shares of NYSE:BRP opened at $31.55 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 157.75 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About BRP Group

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Further Reading

