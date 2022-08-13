Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,964 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.08% of National Vision worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.67 million. National Vision had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

EYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

