Fiera Capital Corp Sells 220 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 182,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $223.12 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

