Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 108,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1,375.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,199 shares during the period. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $62,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in JFrog by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,473,000 after buying an additional 1,140,000 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 86,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 111,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

JFrog Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

JFrog stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,261 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,402.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,622.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,261 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,402.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,622.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $359,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,359,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,043,014.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,136 shares of company stock valued at $588,703. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.