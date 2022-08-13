Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Stock Price Up 2%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Rowe assumed coverage on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 price target for the company.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

Featured Articles

