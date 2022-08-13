First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 66.6% from the July 15th total of 42,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First High-School Education Group Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:FHS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. First High-School Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.
First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First High-School Education Group
First High-School Education Group Company Profile
First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. The company provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. It also offers management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 20 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Chongqing municipality, Sichuan province, and Shaanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs and six tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.
