First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Short Interest Update

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BICK Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BICK. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 347.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 69,277 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:BICK traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.49. 332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $37.42.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

