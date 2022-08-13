First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 122.6% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 56.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 260,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,465,000 after buying an additional 93,515 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,001,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 127,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 20.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAB opened at $73.80 on Friday. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $77.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.57.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.243 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

