First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:FYC opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $81.14.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.01%.

