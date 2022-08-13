First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Down 63.2% in July

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $47.27. 288,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,850. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.