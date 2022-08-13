First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) PT Raised to $18.50 at Cowen

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $15.00 to $18.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

FWRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.14.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 257.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $173.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CFO H Melville Hope III acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,358,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile



First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

