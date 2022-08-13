Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.53

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.62. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 132,854 shares.

FCUUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Fission Uranium from C$1.10 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fission Uranium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.05 and a current ratio of 21.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

