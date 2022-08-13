Fivebalance (FBN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Fivebalance (FBN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. Fivebalance has a total market cap of $21,747.92 and approximately $2.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fivebalance has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Fivebalance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,555.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004095 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00037432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00128658 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00063878 BTC.

Fivebalance Coin Profile

Fivebalance (CRYPTO:FBN) is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,280,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,481,026 coins. Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID. Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance.

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

