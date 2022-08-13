FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get FONAR alerts:

FONAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FONR opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FONAR

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FONR. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FONAR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 76,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FONAR during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FONAR during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 99.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About FONAR

(Get Rating)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.