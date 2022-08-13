Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

