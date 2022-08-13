Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Insider Kelley Hippler Sells 8,250 Shares

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $371,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kelley Hippler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Kelley Hippler sold 500 shares of Forrester Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

Forrester Research Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:FORR traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.96. The company had a trading volume of 55,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,685. The company has a market capitalization of $853.34 million, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Forrester Research by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Forrester Research by 10.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Forrester Research by 8.6% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forrester Research by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

