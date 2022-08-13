Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Insider Kelley Hippler Sells 8,250 Shares

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $371,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kelley Hippler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 4th, Kelley Hippler sold 500 shares of Forrester Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.
Forrester Research Trading Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ:FORR traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.96. The company had a trading volume of 55,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,685. The company has a market capitalization of $853.34 million, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Forrester Research
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Forrester Research by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Forrester Research by 10.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Forrester Research by 8.6% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forrester Research by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forrester Research (FORR)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.