Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.21

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.31. Fortress Biotech shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 408,054 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Fortress Biotech Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 108.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 9.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,489 shares during the last quarter. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

