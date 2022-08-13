Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.13 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

Fox Factory Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FOXF opened at $111.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.72. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fox Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fox Factory by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fox Factory by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

