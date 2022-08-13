Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 379 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 366,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $950,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 42,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 23,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.63.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.47. 3,014,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,332. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

