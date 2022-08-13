Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 57.7% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of RDFN traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. 2,372,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,462. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $56.13. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,927,331.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,927,331.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $354,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading

