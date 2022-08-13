Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 1,454 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 112.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,183. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.