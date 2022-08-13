Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 1,671 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,976,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,277,000 after purchasing an additional 189,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,614,000 after purchasing an additional 119,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,546,000 after purchasing an additional 294,056 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,376. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,706 shares of company stock worth $187,920 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

