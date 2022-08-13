Fox Run Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 54.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $90.47. 5,262,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,780,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

