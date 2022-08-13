Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $493,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in 3M by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in 3M by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 38,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.53.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,610 shares of company stock worth $6,429,420 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

