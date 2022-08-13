Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $523,000 in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of CHX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.28. 933,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,651. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 2.68. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

