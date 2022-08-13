Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $503,000 Investment in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Trinity Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 32.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. 465,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,893. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Trinity Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.