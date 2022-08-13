Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 5,097 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,732,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 612.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,355,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,349,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 1,321.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 859,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.48.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,210,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,690,688. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 9.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

