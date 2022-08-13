Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ternium by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,260 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,075,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 114,543 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 814,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $39,208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,561,000 after buying an additional 95,149 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TX traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 239,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,180. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ternium Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.