Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.39. 1,285,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,938. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

