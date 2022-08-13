Frax Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.92 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $10.92 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038634 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,431,695,664 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

