Frax Share Trading 9% Lower This Week (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $109.66 million and $14.68 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for $6.77 or 0.00027743 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00038767 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

