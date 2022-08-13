Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Citigroup

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.00.

Freshpet stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 0.87. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $159.66.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Freshpet by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

