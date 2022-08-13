Friendz Price Tops $0.0005 (FDZ)

Friendz (FDZ) traded 45% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Friendz has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Friendz has a market capitalization of $267,387.76 and approximately $44,844.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,521.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00128618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00064209 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io.

Friendz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

