Frontier Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001197 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $28.54 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frontier has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,465.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00037413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00128597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063658 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,456,250 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

