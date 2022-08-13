FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from FSA Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
FSA Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.12, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.10.
FSA Group Company Profile
