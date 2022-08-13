FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from FSA Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

FSA Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.12, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.10.

FSA Group Company Profile

FSA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of debt solutions and direct lending services to individuals in Australia. The company operates through Services and Consumer Lending segments. The Services segment offers informal and debt agreement, personal insolvency agreement, and bankruptcy services.

