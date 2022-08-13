FTX Token Hits Market Cap of $4.21 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $4.21 billion and approximately $325.89 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $31.28 or 0.00128246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,389.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004122 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00037410 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00063760 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004366 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 330,467,939 coins and its circulating supply is 134,598,602 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

