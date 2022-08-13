Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Sells 20,516 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,516 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,142 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,347,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,854,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,329 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,818,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $52.76 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

