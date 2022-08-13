Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.00 million-$665.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.60 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLGT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th.
Shares of FLGT stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $52.41. 184,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,234. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $109.55.
In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
