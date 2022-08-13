Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.00 million-$665.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.60 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLGT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FLGT stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $52.41. 184,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,234. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $109.55.

Insider Transactions at Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

