Furucombo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $108,401.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $108,401.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00038875 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,250,267 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo.

Furucombo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

