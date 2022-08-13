GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Down 6.1%

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.71 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). Approximately 639,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 718,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.05).

GCM Resources Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.02 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21.

About GCM Resources

(Get Rating)

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company. It primarily develops the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest Bangladesh. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.