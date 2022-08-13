Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Up 134.5% in July

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,300 shares, a growth of 134.5% from the July 15th total of 214,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GENGF opened at $1.07 on Friday. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

