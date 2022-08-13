Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Short Interest Update

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Generation Hemp Trading Up 65.7 %

Generation Hemp stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. Generation Hemp has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Generation Hemp Company Profile

Generation Hemp, Inc provide post-harvest and midstream services to growers by drying, processing, cleaning, and stripping harvested hemp directly from the field and wetbaled. It also owns and leases industrial warehouse in Denver. Generation Hemp, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

