Genesis Shards (GS) Price Tops $0.0169 on Top Exchanges

Genesis Shards (GS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $203,811.14 and approximately $15,700.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars.

